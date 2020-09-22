User Icon
You are at:»»»Rio Grande Gorge, Taos, New Mexico, USA by Elena Giorgi

Rio Grande Gorge, Taos, New Mexico, USA by Elena Giorgi

Views: 597
Wide Angle Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Rio Grande Gorge is one of the most iconic locations in New Mexico. So imagine my disappointment when my plan to get the perfect sunset shot was thwarted by traffic. By the time I made it to the gorge, the vibrant colors of New Mexico sunsets were all gone. The last visitor left the bridge and, as daylight vanished, something else happened, something magical. Saturn and Jupiter appeared first, right above the gorge. And then, as darkness crept in, the Milky Way came into view, faint at first, above the clouds. I forgot all about the missed sunset and grabbed the tripod. By then I was the only person on the bridge, shooting between the occasional cars passing by, enchanted, once again, by New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®