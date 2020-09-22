All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Rio Grande Gorge is one of the most iconic locations in New Mexico. So imagine my disappointment when my plan to get the perfect sunset shot was thwarted by traffic. By the time I made it to the gorge, the vibrant colors of New Mexico sunsets were all gone. The last visitor left the bridge and, as daylight vanished, something else happened, something magical. Saturn and Jupiter appeared first, right above the gorge. And then, as darkness crept in, the Milky Way came into view, faint at first, above the clouds. I forgot all about the missed sunset and grabbed the tripod. By then I was the only person on the bridge, shooting between the occasional cars passing by, enchanted, once again, by New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment.