Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Ricketts Glen State Park in Pennsylvania has more than 20 waterfalls scattered along foot trails. It is my favorite Pennsylvania state park to photograph. I have hiked the trails with my camera during four seasons for many years. This waterfall is one of my favorites to photograph. It has a nice out run that lends itself to good compositions. On this particular October morning, I caught some lingering mist above the falls as the trees started to turn their autumn colors. I used a fairly long shutter speed of 8 seconds to help emphasize the lines of water in the falls and outrun.