Picture Story

I was hiking along the Falls Loop trail in Rickets Glen State Park in Pennsylvania on a cool and cloudy day. After stopping at many other locations in this beautiful park, I came upon the scene of this waterfall with the brilliant fall foliage as a backdrop. I knew the juxtaposition of the dark rocks and water against the bright yellow and orange leaves would make for a fabulous composition. I navigated the wet and slippery stream’s edge to get into a position where all of the elements came into the alignment I wanted. Once I had the scene composed, I took a series of shots at varying shutter speeds and exposure levels to ensure the water flow in the falls had the look I wanted and that the highlights in the trees were not blown out. Once I saw the images on the LCD screen I knew that this shot would be one of my favorites from this fall's foliage season.