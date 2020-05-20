All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A beautiful day in late April 2009 in the Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park. All the flowers were in bloom, the sun was shining and the water was sparkling. Whenever I go to Richmond Park on a beautiful day I like to have my camera with me just in case something special captures my eye. This combination of a running stream, the brilliant colours of the flowers and shrubbery and the glinting reflections in the stream made a very satisfying composition.