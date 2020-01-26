Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Bali is synonym for rice fields and hindu temples; the lush green and the ever changing sea; home stays and posh villas; a myriad moto-scooters and people walking on the road; fishermen and surfers; an island of harmonious contrasts where everything seems to have its place. We went to Bali primarily to photograph as much as we could experience.

We were traveling on the southwestern coast one late afternoon on a vegetation and palm tree fringed road. It was a long and winding tunnel of vegetation where we could barely see anything beyond on either side. I knew we were missing something in the marvelous light laying behind the wall of green. We stopped by the side of the road where a thatched roof hut sold coconut water. This was much needed to quench our thirst after a whole day of walking and photographing on a deserted beach. I went to the back of the hut and an immense panorama of rice pads opened up to our eyes. We saw myriads of plants aligned in curving rows, many rows arrangements in a terrace, many terraces and light reflections in a rice pad. Then we photographed some of the Bali we came looking for.