I was on holiday in the Yorkshire Dales with my family. On the way back from a day out we came across this viaduct. The family stayed in the car and I set off down the track to capyure some shots of the viaduct. I walked about half a mile, taking different shots as i went. I then came across these big rocks which were aligned with the curve of the track. I liked the way they lead your eye around the bend. I decided to shoot this in black and white as I felt there was lots of shapes, lines and tones that would work well in this genre.