My family and I were visiting Liwa Dunes this past Christmas and I had a chance to shoot this pic after we took some family pics. You really can't grasp the great expanse of the Rhub Al Kali desert until you see rolling, 300m high dunes in person. I loved the different textures you can see in the details of the dune along with the shifting sand. The colors created by the blowing sand at sunset were pretty amazing as well.