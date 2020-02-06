Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My friend and I were travelling in Rhode Island in September 2019 and we were just walking along the cliffs. We saw this little lighthouse which surprisingly still in use at this point of time sitting on the cliff. So we decided to take a break on the cliff, which during that time the wave is getting stronger and we were both worried about that the wave is probably going to drag us down to the ocean, however we made it.