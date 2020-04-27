Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This small waterfall is located just off of the Falls Trail at the Ricketts Glen State Park. The falls is not easy to photograph since you need to carefully walk out into the middle of the creek just upstream and near the edge of the larger B. Reynolds waterfall. Second, you need to stabilize your tripod in the flowing water and adjust the shutter speed to about 0.5 seconds in order to get the white water lead lines created by the flowing water. I took this photo in the fall and had just the right amount of water flowing over the finger of the falls combined with some colorful and light fall foliage in the background.