Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A low cloudy sunrise across Reynisfjara beach, near Vik in Iceland. This was my first photographic trip to Iceland which I undertook in August with my two sons. The previous day to this photograph we had been fortunate enough to get some cool storm cloud images of Renisdrangar sea stacks taken from the cliffs. From the cliffs we identified a great potential sunrise shot across the beach towards the stacks.

We went down and scoped out the location. I was very taken by the way both the curve of the beach and the symmetry with the mountains leads your attention out to the Reynisdrangar sea stacks in the distance.

The weather forecast for the next day was very promising, indicating the potential for a very colorful light show for the sunrise. We awoke early with great annticipation and were well in position before the eagerly awaited sunrise. However, despite some early signs of color that served to keep teasing, the low cloud cover prevented any substantial colorful light show this cold August morning. However, noticing the potentially interesting low cloud patterns and the white waves lining the curve of the beach it seemed appropriate to shoot a longer exposure in black and white. The monochrome approach I felt would better accentuate and focus the eye on the lines of the image, without the distractions of a wonderful light show!

This was certainly not the image I expected to shoot that morning, but the Mother Nature offered up something equally glorious and we certainly all have to be prepared to take advantage of what we are dealt by the weather! Just being out there was reward enough, the capturing of an image we should always view as a bonus!