This was my third trip to Iceland but I still couldn't contain my excitement to revisit one of my most favourite locations. It was the end of September so there was a good chance of seeing the Northern Lights, if we were lucky enough. It was a ten day trip, traveling and photographing some of southern Iceland’s most beautiful and dramatic landscape scenery.

A week before we were due to fly, we had an email from the airline stating our return journey was cancelled due to strike action. Our choices were to either rebook the return flight a day earlier, which meant missing out on a valuable day of photography or flying back the following day incurring additional hotel and travel costs...

Heavy rain was forecast across the whole southern region for the entire trip, but despite this, we still ventured out into the rain each day and made the most of it. With only a couple of days remaining of our trip, to our surprise, there was a positive Aurora forecast with clear skies, we excitedly jumped in the car and headed off only to find it too cloudy with only a faint appearance - we headed back to our hotel tired and disappointed.

With our final day upon us, we drove back towards our last hotel near Reykjavik where we planned to photograph that evening before our flight in the morning. To our amazement, the forecast was looking good, very good, clear skies and the chance of a strong Aurora, could this be our chance!

As the blue hour passed, the sky started to light up with a lovely green glow, the excitement was growing as we drove to our coastal location. In the pitch black we grabbed our gear and proceeded towards the lighthouse, the Aurora was dancing everywhere for us all to see with our naked eyes. We hurried around taking photos from multiple angles, this one was my favourite as the display just danced perfectly around the lighthouse. We stayed out until 4:30am and experienced some spectacular displays that will stay with me forever... we definitely made the right decision to stay the extra night, it was meant to be!