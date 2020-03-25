User Icon
Reine, Lofoten, Norway by Eduard Gutescu

Reine, Lofoten, Norway by Eduard Gutescu
Sunset moment from above in Lofoten photo travel. The picture was taken in Reine fisherman village in god whether condition. After few angle and almost 15 minutes keeping my drone in the air i found the best moment to take some final shoots. This trip was in March 2018. Next year in 2019 i tried the same shoot at blue hour, but unfortunately i was not paying attention on my surroundings and hit the drone on the mountains from the left side of the picture. My drone had no proximity sensor in the back so that was the main reason of the crash. The best time to make great pictures in Lofoten is in Octomber and March because you have great chance to sea Aurora Borealis aka The Northern Lights.

