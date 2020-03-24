Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this picture during my Winter Landscape Photography Workshops in March this year. It was very calm morning, we gathered by the sea shore near Reine village to catch the colours of sunrise. Unfortunatelly low clouds on the south horizon covered the early light and hide all the warm colours. Not giving up on this one, we decided to go lower and catch some reflections of the village and mountains on the surface of water. To make the water surface really smooth I used very long exposure time. The final effect looks great! Winter in the north of Norway is magical!