Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada by Ronald Santini

This is an early morning sunrise at a lake in Banff National Park. I got to the location early to capture the glow on the distant mountain peaks. To my delight a cluster of broken clouds was moving in the direction of composition. I waited until the the right moment in time to capture the orange glow of the sunrise on the mountain peaks and on the clouds. The lake water was extremely calm and provided an excellent composition to capture both the dramatic sunrise and the perfect reflection in the lake.