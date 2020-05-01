User Icon
Reflections Assignment Winner • Sergio Saavedra

By

Reflections Assignment Winner • Sergio Saavedra
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Lake Bled, Slovenia

Slovenia is a country that has surprised me a lot and one which I have always enjoyed due to its variety of landscapes and photographic locations.

One of these locations is the iconic Lake Bled, located at the foot of the impressive Julian Alps. The sunrise around this lake is something magical to see once in your lifetime. This is a place that transmits peace, tranquility, and also enjoys incredible light.

At the time of sunrise the day I captured this picture, the …

Sergio Saavedra, Spain

I am self-taught with no professional ties to the photography industry. I have earned worldwide recognition for my intricate work in international awards and publications.

