Reflections Assignment Winner • Sergio Saavedra

Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
Slovenia is a country that has surprised me a lot and one which I have always enjoyed due to its variety of landscapes and photographic locations.
One of these locations is the iconic Lake Bled, located at the foot of the impressive Julian Alps. The sunrise around this lake is something magical to see once in your lifetime. This is a place that transmits peace, tranquility, and also enjoys incredible light.
At the time of sunrise the day I captured this picture, the …
Read the full story in the magazine
Follow us
High Definition Feature • Access it in issue 111
You can enjoy the winning picture and all finalists in High Definition inside Landscape Photography Magazine. Subscribe today and GET 30% OFF our GOLD membership for 1 year. Enjoy content by world class landscape photographers.