Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of those moments where you go to take a shot of the scene in front of you and then look round to see the better shot is behind you! This one was taken at just after 9 in the evening (9:16 to be exact!) from a small yacht anchored in the inner pool of Loch Scavaig at the bottom of the Isle of Skye. A moment when everything is calm, quiet and timeless....the reason for going to this magical place as often as we do.