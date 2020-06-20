User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Reflection Lake, Washington, USA by Jedsada Yimyong

Reflection Lake, Washington, USA by Jedsada Yimyong
My first time witnessed Mt.Rainier wildflowers bloom. I drove half day nonstop to Mount Rainier for capture wildflowers season. It was such an amazing moment time up there. This's perfect summer morning mist flow in the lake and has some clouds covered. It was very cold morning lucky me I have winter stuff with me. Before sunrising sky like blue bird sky no clouds at all. Reflection lake located in Mt Rainier National Park very iconic place.

