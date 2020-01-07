Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken one sunrise on a drive from Sydney to Melbourne. It is one of the first landscape images I have taken since getting my Canon Eos R. I was very excited to test out the camera and the lenses to see how they perform in a location I was familiar with. Reedy Creek is about one hour into the 9 hour drive from Melbourne to Sydney, just a few minutes off the highway. I wasn't disappointed by the weather and light conditions or the performance of the camera or lenses. It was nice to pause and watch the sun rise and capture the light before the long drive ahead.

I always love the curves of each layer of hills and how the light is captured differently on each layer. Most of Australia is very dry this year and I think this is reflected in the tones of this photograph. Although the day before was a scorching 46 degrees celsius (114 degrees fahrenheit), the southerly change overnight meant that on this morning it was quite cold and felt like winter was back. I luckily keep warm clothing in my car which meant I could spend some time here and take in the views. I look forward to winter and spring here in 2020 when the landscape is greener.