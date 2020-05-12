Reedsville, Pennsylvania, USA by Bill Sisson

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunrise over Amish farms in Big Valley, central Pennsylvania. Because of coronavirus travel restrictions this spring, I have had to focus on finding good images in my neighborhood. Fortunately I live in a beautiful valley with many Amish farms. In early spring much of the farm fields and adjacent forests are covered in vivid green as fields start to turn green and trees leaf out. On the spring morning this image was captured, I looked out the windows of our home and saw that the first sunlight of dawn was exceptionally golden with mist rising along one edge of the valley.

I rushed about a mile down the road on which I live to this scene, which is one of my favorites in our valley. I hurriedly set up my camera and took a series of eight, manually bracketed images looking down this long dirt lane, which leads to several Amish farms. About a minute after I finished capturing images, clouds obscured the sun and the golden light was gone. I selected this image as the best exposure and because the sheep lined up nicely in the lower right hand corner.