Picture Story

Lineal Light was an image I created on a misty February morning, in the Del Norte grove, outside of Crescent City. When the sun rays finally broke thru the atmosphere, I was fortunate to be in a vibrant old-growth grove along the old Highway 1. I felt blessed to have captured 3 three images that I now consider portfolio quality images. My concept with this image was to showcase the gorgeous mature redwood and the young sapling growing beside it. I saw the two trees as family, maybe a father and son or a mother and daughter? But the pair are nestled together, enjoying the brief and ethereal rays of light!

These redwood groves are best shot at any time when you can get some atmosphere. The only real photographic challenge is the dynamic range. It's always key to manage the highlights while maintaining the details in the shadows. This image was shot in February, a wonderful time for capturing atmosphere. The other noteworthy opportunities shot these old-growth locals are during the trillium bloom in March and April, and later during the rhododendron bloom late in May and early in June. Hope you are enjoying some fine light and subtle beauty this summer.