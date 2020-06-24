All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Visiting Redwoods National Park and walking among the giants there always feels so magical to me. The gorgeous forest combined with the chirping birds, the soft wind, the smell of the earth, and much more... I can’t get enough of that place. Everywhere I turn in that park looks like a wonderful scene from a fairytale.

Fun fact: those are rhododendrons in the photo, which is the national flower of Nepal, the state flower of Washington and West Virginia, and the state tree of Sikkim and Uttarakhand in India.