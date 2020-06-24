User Icon
Redwoods National Park, USA by Helder Silva

Misty Landscape Assignment

Picture Story

Visiting Redwoods National Park and walking among the giants there always feels so magical to me. The gorgeous forest combined with the chirping birds, the soft wind, the smell of the earth, and much more... I can’t get enough of that place. Everywhere I turn in that park looks like a wonderful scene from a fairytale.

Fun fact: those are rhododendrons in the photo, which is the national flower of Nepal, the state flower of Washington and West Virginia, and the state tree of Sikkim and Uttarakhand in India.

