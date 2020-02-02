Sompio, Finland by Indrek Kuklane

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Pyha-Nattanen mountains are one of my favorite spots in the Northen Finland ( especially Finnish ruska time in September, when this photo was taken), although logistically difficult to reach. Large heaps of rock have once been Sami holy places and have a special power - a safe place to charge batteries. I recommend taking the time and spend at least one night on site to feel this power. The spacious views offer many opportunities for taking pictures. Before trip I tried to check from web pictures taken by others to get idea about light. Unfortunately I have not found any pictures taken in good light conditions, so I was alone from this point of view. And it is good, your inspiration is free and you can create you own story , your own photo. During day I made long walk jumping on rocks, looking for location for sunset shot and hoping light is my friend. And finally I was not disappointed, my 6 days Lapland trip got paid. I got my red carpet.