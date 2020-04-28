Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Rearguard falls is one of my favorite locations to visit, especially in the fall. It's literally a 5 minute easy walk down from the car park along highway 16, just west of Mount Robson, British Columbia. It's one of the uppermost waterfalls on the mighty Fraser River, and is the upper limit of the spawning range of the mighty Chinook Salmon, all the way from the Pacific Ocean, over 1200 kilometers upstream!

Hard to believe that after a few years at sea, the salmon make their way all the way across the province of British Columbia, almost to Alberta, to spawn and die. At the falls, there are beautiful, safe walkways and platforms overlooking (and very close to) the thundering water. I took this image in the fall, with the water quite low, and the larch trees turning their beautiful fall colors.