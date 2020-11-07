All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The autumn in New England, also called Indian summer, attracts countless visitors from all over the world. The annually appearing overwhelming foliage coloring of the trees offers a wealth of unique photo opportunities. In the rural countryside of Reading in Vermont, we found this remote sugar house for boiling maple syrup, a red shed with a large stack of firewood on the side. At this place the maple juice harvested in spring is boiled down to maple syrup. The characteristic red barn-like huts with their white trims on a winding gravel road are surrounded by beautifully colored trees in autumn - a composition that I could not resist.