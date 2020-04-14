Ravana Ella Falls, Ella, Sri Lanka by John Brooks

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Wishing to escape the British winter I self-planned a tour of Sri Lanka in December 2015 and arrived in Colombo 4th December 2015. I had hired a car plus driver for the 9 day trip which encompassed the southern half of the island focussing on the highlands and forest areas including tea plantations. Many of the plantations bore very english names which was not too surprising.

We mostly stayed just one night at each place as there was so much to see in this largish country and travel was slow as most roads were small and winding through the mountainous areas but possessing wonderful views.

After visiting tea plantations and staying in very english style bungalows we headed to Ella in the mountains and stayed in a holiday guest house featuring a full length veranda or balcony overlooking the valley and mountains. From there we had a great view of the mountain and the Ravana Ella falls which was off to the right of the scene.

Although not a "head-on" view the falls added a great deal of interest to the scene which otherwise although beautiful would have been just greenery and rock! The falls were enhanced by mist and cloud hanging over them and linking them to the dramatic sky and highlighted trees and greenery of the mountain.

Overall this presented a very dramatic and balanced image of great beauty and interest.