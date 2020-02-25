Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I made a trip up to Rattray Head Beach with the hope of a nice sunrise behind the lighthouse. It was cloudy from the moment I arrived so I moved a bit further down the beach take some long exposures of the waves rolling in. Suddenly a gap appeared in the clouds and the sun shone through - I had to sprint 100 metres back up the beach to get the right angle for the sun and the lighthouse before the sun disappeared as quickly as it had appeared (and wasn't to be seen again for the rest of the day.