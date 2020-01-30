Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The shot was taken ascending the side of the Rampsgill valley at the start of a day's walking in the surrounding hills. The red-roofed building is The Bungalow, built in the early 1900's as a hunting lodge and now used as holiday accommodation. The valley is renowned for its large herd of red deer which, at the time the shot was taken, could be heard bellowing in the distance. Conditions were ideal for walking and, with a low autumn sun and broken cloud, good for some moody shots. The beck (stream) at the bottom of the photograph winds its sinuous way down the valley and the rounded hills are testament to past glacial activity. The location is a great favourite of mine as I've been walking in these hills with a camera for more than 50 years. Looking back over the many shots I have taken over the years, very little has changed and I'll keep going back as long as I am able!