I had been to Watkins Glen years before after heavy rainfall. The water flow at this location was muddy and raging. I took a few photos, but was never happy with the images I captured because of the dirty water. On October 6, 2016, I returned to Watkins Glen State Park at the Southern tip of Seneca Lake in Upstate New York. I purposely went late in the evening in hopes there would be less people hiking the Gorge Trail. The strategy worked out to my benefit. With plenty of patience, there were occasions that I had a clear Rainbow Falls to the left and the Glen of Pools below. I took several photos each time the path cleared with different settings.

This is, by far, the most beautiful 1.5 mile hike I've ever been on with seventeen named waterfalls in the mile and a half. Spring through Fall is the best time to go to Watkins Glen State Park. Be certain to add this place to your list of "must-go" places.