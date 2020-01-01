











Having a fine art print lying on the table, we can be proud of having gone through a long and thorough process of artistic gestation. According to Rafael Rojas, that is the magic of fine art photography RAFAEL ROJAS

In the old days of film photography, printing was not only the end of the photographic process, it was the very goal. Without printing, the photograph did not exist, and remained in limbo in the form of a film negative. The only way to show an image to anybody was to print it.

Nowadays, with digital photography, the need to print is different. One can see, post-process, share and even display digitally an image for all to see. We might think that nowadays printing our photographs is an old-fashioned practice, without much point once we have run out of space on our walls, filled with hanging photographs.

The truth, however, is that printing makes possible that final leap which makes a photograph exist, and that, in today’s virtual world, is more ...