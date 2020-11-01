











Follow us Follow us

One of the most popular photographic pastimes – capturing light – shows no signs of abating. Rafael Rojas tells us how to create the best outcomes and exposures, and overcome the technical obstacles RAFAEL ROJAS

In the last decade the amount of landscape images showcasing northern (or southern) lights has increased exponentially. This wonderful phenomenon has always been there, but in the past our photographic tools were limited when it came to capturing them. Nowadays, the situation has changed. What some years ago was a difficult and tricky endeavour from a technical point of view, today is easy. Most new digital cameras perform extremely well with high levels of ISO and become the perfect tools to photograph landscapes with northern lights.

The advantages of digital cameras do not stop there. As we have instant feedback, we can change our settings and adapt to the highly changing nature of auroras, increasing our chances of success. No matter how advanced our cameras are, trial and error still remains the best way to photograph this phenomenon. When light levels are very low, the metering of most cameras is not able to measure light correctly, and therefore the only solution is to ...