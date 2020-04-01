











Social media likes or winning awards can boost self-confidence but internal rewards, though tougher to obtain, says Rafael Rojas, are the goal of any self-aware photographer RAFAEL ROJAS

Last week we organised our first Creative Photo Retreat in Finnish Lapland. Today, we were delighted to find this client testimonial in our inbox: “The new concept of the Photo Retreat is different in a number of ways: The emphasis is not on capturing an image and then have Rafael show you how to make the best of it with Lightroom. The Photo Retreat makes you go from capture to post-processing and curating for print on your own, every day, and with the always available advice and assistance of Rafael. At the end of a week of total immersion in photography you go home deeply satisfied and with a handmade book in your hands of your best pictures printed by a professional. The satisfaction stems from shooting in the wonderful location, your own development and curation of your images, the discussion and comparison of your work with the other participants and Rafael, and, eventually, seeing your choice of images emerge from the printer. I congratulate Rafael and Anca for an excellent idea perfectly executed – highly recommended!”

My interest here is not in self-promotion, but in elaborating on the reason why we decided to start offering these Creative Photo Retreats to fellow photographers, and the main reason why the reaction from the participants was ...