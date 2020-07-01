User Icon
You are at:»»»Rafael Rojas • Composition Should Be Felt, Not Seen
Infinity

Rafael Rojas • Composition Should Be Felt, Not Seen

By on 0 Comments

Rafael Rojas • Composition Should Be Felt, Not Seen
Views: 1,009

Follow us

In photography, we should not apply rules blindly, says Rafael Rojas. The foundations of visual lessons are the fundamentals when we are looking to create a piece of artwork
RAFAEL ROJAS

Photography manuals are filled with ‘rules of composition’ that tell us what to do and what to avoid at all costs when composing our images. Edward Weston once said. “Consulting the rules of composition before taking a photograph is like consulting the laws of gravity before going for a walk.”

The use of rules is dangerous because usually we do not know the basis on which they are founded, and we apply things blindly without knowing why. What is important for the photographer is to know the foundations of visual design, visual relationships and visual dynamics, and then also know which is the psychological effect they create in the mind of the observer. Then, based on the intent, the ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 113

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

Rafael Rojas

Rafael Rojas is a fine art photographer, author and lecturer, whose work has been awarded in the most prestigious international photography competitions. His Fine Art prints, sold internationally, form part of numerous private and public collections.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®