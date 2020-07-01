











In photography, we should not apply rules blindly, says Rafael Rojas. The foundations of visual lessons are the fundamentals when we are looking to create a piece of artwork RAFAEL ROJAS

Photography manuals are filled with ‘rules of composition’ that tell us what to do and what to avoid at all costs when composing our images. Edward Weston once said. “Consulting the rules of composition before taking a photograph is like consulting the laws of gravity before going for a walk.”

The use of rules is dangerous because usually we do not know the basis on which they are founded, and we apply things blindly without knowing why. What is important for the photographer is to know the foundations of visual design, visual relationships and visual dynamics, and then also know which is the psychological effect they create in the mind of the observer. Then, based on the intent, the ...