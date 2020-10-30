User Icon
Raeren, Wallonia, Belgium by Reinhard Tiburzy

Raeren, Wallonia, Belgium by Reinhard Tiburzy
In our garden we have a number of trees. One of them, a Norway spruce, once served as a Christmas tree, which we saved from being simply thrown away after Christmas. On an early morning in late September, the tree was covered with morning dew, which gave its appearance a noble shine. Tiny water pearls were hanging everywhere on the needles of the branches. This would not last long that morning, so I hurried to catch this fascinating moment before the sun's rays would hit the tree and the droplets would disappear.

