Picture Story

In our garden we have a number of trees. One of them, a Norway spruce, once served as a Christmas tree, which we saved from being simply thrown away after Christmas. On an early morning in late September, the tree was covered with morning dew, which gave its appearance a noble shine. Tiny water pearls were hanging everywhere on the needles of the branches. This would not last long that morning, so I hurried to catch this fascinating moment before the sun's rays would hit the tree and the droplets would disappear.