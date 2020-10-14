All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Minimalism is my thing in landscape photography. I really love to shoot minimalist images, but at the same time I find it the most difficult genre of photography. Nature is a chaos of colors, shapes and light that doesn't want to be photographed in simple way. You must fight to find a decent composition and light.

The picture is taken at the beach in Southern Finland during the covid-19 lockdown last spring. I could go to this location but the forbidden area was only 500 meters away.

This image is one of my favorite photos. It's simple, almost abstract but at the same time you can clearly see what is the subject. And of course: the light is perfect.