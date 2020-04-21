Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sometimes we look for incredible places, a magnificent place in very distant pieces and we forget the best near us! This is a beautifull little waterfall in Dolomites, it’s not so difficult to reach, about 50 minute by foot, the problem is that is so small and you can’t notice it. It quite hide into a creek full of fantastic waterfalls. This place is incredible on Autumn, I have to came the again, for now this remain a my secret place of my Dolomites.