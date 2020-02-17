Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I live in Bar Harbor, bordering Acadia National Park. This affords me daily access to nature, whether on trails or on a beach. However, the tourist season sometimes makes access to the park difficult. On THIS occasion, my birthday, I decided to take a road trip north to Lubeck, to the Quoddy Head Light House, with stops along the way at Quoddy Head State Park. Very few people around. I took the requisite shots of the lighthouse outside, etc. However, going into the gift shop, there was this view out the window looking up that I liked.