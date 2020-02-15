Quiriang, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Lee Horbachewski

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Never before has a place taken my breath away from it's sheer epic presence. Quiriang did that for me! Right at the beginning of this trail is this incredible tree that from some angles looks like it's somewhat suspended in mid air. Water gathers and flows down the gully, creating a magical scene with the stunning background of stormy skies.