All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was out looking for black bears along the Quinsam River. The weather that day was quite pleasant, warm with clear blue skies over the forest canopy. The blue refection from the sky combined with the orange-red hues of the leaves on several trees made for an interesting composition. Autumn in this part of the world brings changes in landscape colours and the quality of light as the sun moves south, away from our latitude. Cold overnight temperatures trigger changes in leaf colour with greens giving way to the reds in the deciduous trees. This is one of the best times to visit the Quinsam River, lots of colour and the possibility of spotting bears and eagles looking for the salmon that swim up stream to spawn in the fall.