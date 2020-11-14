Quebrada Cardones Alto, Arica, Chile by Andres Puiggros

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After several months of restriction to go outside to wilderness because the pandemic, it is good to go out there again, just feeling, just watching. After a good hike it was nice to reach this viewpoint and be witness of a nice sunset. Before packing I realized maybe it should be nice to capture the scene in blue hour, I do not regret, I loved the depth and the way the volcano rises in the scene. Hope all of you are ok and have been able to keep contact with nature, which I really missed.