Picture Story

Mud Volcanoes are one of the most interesting lands in Azerbaijan. When you have visited the area, every time you can find different opportunities for taking beautiful photos. There is a historical site close which you can also visit with rock paintings that belongs to the first times of human race. You have to hire a SUV or something like that to reach the area because of the mud all around. And take into consideration that you can not visit the area in a rainy day so you have to be careful before organize your trip. Name of the area is called Qobustan and it is close to Baku ( capital of Azerbaijan) which is settled near of the Caspian Sea. Very famous about richness of oil and gas resources. This photo is taken by Canon 5D Mk III and Tamron 15-30mm lens attached to it.