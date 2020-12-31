Qasr Al Sarab Desert, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, UAE by Neil Dalziel

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The year of staycations! My beautiful wife planned an amazing staycation at Qasr al Sarab as it is something we’ve always wanted to do. The hotel is located next to the largest permanent sand dune in the UAE, called Moreeb, and of course one of the highlights of visiting this fort styled desert resort. We woke up at the crack of dawn to take a sunrise hike to the mountain-like sand dune and hopefully capture some special moments along the way. The wind on this day was quite tame, the sand dunes were easy on the eyes and were as far as the eye could see. Mid way through the walk we found this incredible spot and stopped for some time - here we took in the scenery, climbed the sand dunes (a lot more tiring than it looks) and got some fantastic shots, including this smooth rolling sand dunes with the sun rising as a backdrop. Definitely worth the early morning!

A tip for anyone wanting to travel in the United Arab Emirates, I would recommend visiting this area in the winter as the light during sunset and sunrise can be incredible and the weather is cool which makes it easier to explore the outdoors.