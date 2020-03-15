Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When we arrived to Jasper National Park Canada, we were able to stay on beautiful Pyramid Lake. Fall in the Canadian Rockies is spectacular. The sunset on the first night was perfect, I haven't seen water this still in a long time and it make for a great image. Access to the lake is very easy so there were many good spots to setup your gear. This image was created with three images and layer masking. We had a few more sunsets like this during our stay, but never with water this calm.