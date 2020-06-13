All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In these quarantine times I had time enough to go through some old images. This one is from 2015. It was a wonderful sunrise at Pyramid Lake in Jasper NP. Misty lake, amazing mountains and light constantly changing so I could compose in many directions and just choose the best light for each moment. The captures facing West were my favourites and this had already called my attention at that time. Last month, not very happy with the old post-processing result I decided to restart from the RAW. I let the foreground rock that I had cropped in the past and preserved the cold/magenta tones of the original file. At the end it seems another image but that amazing mist is still there framing with the dark clouds the illuminated area in the background.