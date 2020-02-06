Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Punta Galera Lighthouse in Portinatx, nothern portion of the island of Ibiza, in the Mediterranean sea. This lighthouse became operational in November 1978 and with its 52 metres height, it is the tallest in the Balearic Islands.

The picture was taken in the fall, when a tempest was coming. The weather was looking good through the car window but the wind outside was just freezing and staying outdoor was hard, so I couldn't take the long exposure I wanted. Indeed, maybe the camera wouldn't stand in the tripod. In a few less windy moments, I could finally get the capture.