User Icon
You are at:»»»Pune, Maharashtra, India by Abhishek Deopurkar

Pune, Maharashtra, India by Abhishek Deopurkar

Views: 1,629
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One foggy morning while roaming around in a forest I stumbled upon this small cascade. I stopped and looked at this scene. I was surrounded by many ordinary things like trees, water cascade, rocks but still I felt something different. There was something that forced me to stop and think for a moment. Then I realized that you don't have to be in a special place with special subject to get a good photo. Hope you will enjoy this image.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®