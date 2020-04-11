Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One foggy morning while roaming around in a forest I stumbled upon this small cascade. I stopped and looked at this scene. I was surrounded by many ordinary things like trees, water cascade, rocks but still I felt something different. There was something that forced me to stop and think for a moment. Then I realized that you don't have to be in a special place with special subject to get a good photo. Hope you will enjoy this image.