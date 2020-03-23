Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I woke up very early to wait for the sunrise. We were traveling with my friends during the month of April, to experience autumn in Chilean Patagonia. Last stop before returning to Coyhaique, it is in Puerto Rio Tranquilo and our accommodation was on the shore of General Carrera Lake.

I came out wearing pajamas and a coat ... I almost died of cold, but I found this image and I don't doubt it. I waited for the light, took 3 photos and then worked as HDR. I ran to the house for coffee and for the heat of the fireplace.