I had only been in Oregon for about a year when I found Proxy Falls, about an hour drive from Eugene. So many of the waterfalls in Oregon are tucked into canyons and ravines that make photography difficult in early morning or late afternoon. I discovered fairly quickly that the best time to shoot this type of fall was in the middle of the day when the sun was high overhead. This photo was taken in 2016, two camera bodies ago, but with my favorite lens which I have kept from camera to camera.