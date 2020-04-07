Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Getting to this waterfall takes an easy hike, but getting to the bottom of this falls involves some scrambling over trees and through through some mud, but is worth the effort. Once down some many viewpoints can be had , but the contrast can be huge depending on the time of day you're there and the spray can a bit of a pain, so don't forget a cloth to clean that lens.

The remoteness and difficulty to get at the bottom of the falls, means that at least it's quiet.

I was during noon and with open skies, this meant too much contrast for a wide angle shot. That's why I took a closeup of those lovely falls, certainly with that nice green moss it would make a very tranquil scene.