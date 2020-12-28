Promenade, Baku, Azerbaijan by John Brooks

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In my employment capacity as a chartered building engineer I was engaged on a seismic strengthening project on a structure in Baku, Azerbaijan and needed to visit the client and site both of which were located in the capital of Baku which lies on the Caspian sea. To get there was not straight forward as it was necessary to have a formal letter of invitation from the client / government in order to obtain a visa. After a lot of from filling and sending and receiving paperwork to and from Baku the visa was forthcoming and the client then sent the flight information and tickets on Azerbaijan Airlines which used to be part of Russia's Aeroflot fleet.

Upon arrival in Baku I was struck by the modernity of the city with some truly stunning architecture, all funded by the richness of the oil producing state owned enterprise along with privately owned ventures.

The city sits on the Caspian sea and the view from the promenade was simply wonderful.

The opportunity for some great images was abundant and the image here of the sea side railings, wall and shadows fronting the seemingly infinite seascape presented itself.

It was summer, it was very hot and sun very strong so it was essential to compensate for the glare of the sun, the reflection from the sea and the high light levels to obtain an acceptable image. The harbour in the right of the frame and the jetty to the left created a natural frame to the image which were perfect for me.

Thankfully my trusty Panasonic Lumix performed perfectly as usual and the resultant image needed no post production adjustment at all, so WYSIWYG!

My stay in Baku afforded more great opportunities of the local architecture including some of the traditional Muslim buildings.

A very interesting place which has also hosted European games and a grand prix in recent years as the country has recognised the value of tourism and international events.