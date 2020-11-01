











As FUJIFILM UK and One Vision Imaging team up to launch their exciting 2020 Print to Prove It campaign, we speak to Gloria McCann, Marketing Manager at FUJIFILM UK and Derek Poulston, Managing Director of One Vision Imaging, based in Coventry, to find out why they are preparing to give away three prints, free of charge, to every UK photographer who takes up their Print to Prove It challenge. You can find the entire interview in issue 117 of the magazine.

Claim Your Free Prints

To claim your free Print to Prove It voucher, please visit www.FujifilmPrintToProveIt.com and follow the instructions. Don’t forget to use hashtag #PrintToProveIt once your fantastic print has arrived. Postage and packaging must be paid for all free prints.